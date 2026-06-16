Transition Aktie
WKN DE: A3EVME / ISIN: FR001400JWR8
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17.06.2026 00:08:00
Tesla's AI5 Chip Recently Completed Tape-Out. Here's Why This Could Be the Most Important Development in the Company's Transition From Automaker to AI Giant.
Although its roots are in its electric vehicle (EV) business, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) aspires to greater heights, and sees artificial intelligence (AI) as part of its path to reach them. The company's AI journey began in earnest back in 2015 when it introduced an early version of its self-driving software, then called Autopilot.Fast-forward to 2026, and the company's AI endeavors have just reached another pivotal milestone. CEO Elon Musk recently announced that the company's latest in-house semiconductor chip, dubbed AI5, had achieved tape-out. This is the point at which a chip's design is complete and it's ready for manufacturing.It also marks a major step toward fulfilling Tesla's AI ambitions. Here's why the AI5 chip could be a key development in Tesla's evolution into an AI titan.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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