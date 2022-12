Tesla's Bouncing, but This Nasdaq Stock Tripled Monday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been on edge over the past several days, and Monday didn't seem to bring a lot of clarity in a difficult economy. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) kept declining shortly after the opening bell on Monday morning, failing to recapture any of its losses from late last week.One stock that has weighed on the Nasdaq particularly heavily lately is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), but its shares moved higher as investors parsed through the latest happenings concerning its electric vehicle business and its chief executive. And yet another, less familiar stock captured Wall Street's attention, as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) more than tripled in value. You'll find the details below.Shares of Tesla were up about 2% near the market open on Monday morning. After seeing its share price fall more than 20% just since the beginning of December, some investors were pleased at signs that its CEO might take steps to remove what many have felt has become an increasingly troubling distraction.Continue reading