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08.11.2026 15:50:00

Tesla's FSD (Supervised) Attach Rate Hit 75% on New Vehicles. Here's Why That Single Number Could Matter More Than Robotaxi for the Stock in 2027.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported that more than 75% of its new vehicle deliveries in North America included a paid Full Self-Driving (Supervised) subscription sign-up in the third quarter of 2026. That's an increase of nearly 20 percentage points from the previous quarter's attach rate.

For a company spending billions developing autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, and humanoid robots, this might be one of the most encouraging numbers in its latest earnings report. And unlike the robotaxi, FSD (Supervised) is already generating revenue from customers driving vehicles they own.

Tesla ended the third quarter with approximately 1.74 million active paid FSD customers worldwide, up from 1.48 million in the second quarter and 1.04 million a year earlier. That's roughly 67% annual growth.

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