06.09.2023 11:00:00
Tesla's New AI Frontier: Unveiling the Game-Changing Implications of Its Latest Breakthrough
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has gained a reputation for smashing records, shattering expectations, and making constant technological breakthroughs. The company is on the verge of cementing that reputation with its biggest accomplishment to date.On Aug. 25, CEO Elon Musk posted a 45-minute video of himself in the driver's seat of a moving Tesla Model 3, except he wasn't driving. To showcase Tesla's new version 12 (widely abbreviated as "v12") of its full self-driving (FSD) software, Musk showed off the vehicle parallel-parking, starting and stopping at traffic lights, and navigating roundabouts, all while his hands held his phone to record the video.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
