|
05.04.2024 11:29:00
Tesla's "Nightmare" Quarter Just Became Reality. Should Investors Sell Tesla Stock?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) company as measured by sales up until the final quarter of 2023. That's when China-based BYD snatched the title away. And growing competition is just the latest challenge the company faces.Tesla stock trades down 33% in 2024 already, but it has been sliding since late 2021 and now sits 59% below its all-time high. Some analysts even question whether the company still belongs among the prestigious "Magnificent Seven."But Tesla's woes are far from over. Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities warned investors to brace for "nightmare" results for the first quarter of 2024, ended March 31 -- and he's one of the most bullish voices on Wall Street. The company just released its Q1 delivery numbers, which were far worse than even the most negative forecast.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
11:25
|Musk: Tesla stellt Robotaxi am 8. August vor (dpa-AFX)
|
08:35
|Tesla-Chef Musk kündigt für August Präsentation von Robotaxis an (Spiegel Online)
|
08:35
|Tesla-Chef Elon Musk kündigt für August Präsentation von Robotaxis an (Spiegel Online)
|
05.04.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 schließt mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|Tesla-Aktie verliert: Tesla soll Pläne für Billig-Auto aufgegeben haben - Musk dementiert Bericht (Reuters)
|
05.04.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Freitagnachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)