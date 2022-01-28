|
Tesla’s not working on that $25,000 car - here’s why
Tesla shares fell into bear territory on Thursday down more than 20% in 2022 – losing sight of the magical $1 trillion market valuation – as disappointed investors marked down the electric-vehicle pioneer’s stock.Tesla fans were eager to hear about ramp ups at the Texas-headquartered company’s new Austin and Berlin plants and timelines for previously promised models – notably the Cybertruck and a much-touted entry-level car, dubbed the Model 2. Instead CEO Elon Musk spent an hour making fresh promises about robotaxis (“the most important source of profitability for Tesla”) and a humanoid the company unveiled in August which “has the potential to be more significant than the vehicle business over time”: “We’re not currently working on that $25,000 car. We at some point will. We have enough on our plate right now, too much on our plates, frankly. So at some point there will be, but I think that’s sort of a question that it’s just sort of the wrong question.”MINING.COM is not averse to asking sort of a question that’s just sort of the wrong question and compiled a list of articles that may explain why Tesla is not working on a SGMW Wuling Hongguang MINI-slayer:Following the original announcement of a world-conquering mass market Tesla at the company’s Battery Day in September 2020, we argued that perhaps the lithium in Nevada is not sufficient to electrify 300 million cars, that mine rehabilitation may involve more than “putting the chunk of dirt back where it was” and cobalt is more than the “stable part of a bookshelf”:Mines are the biggest holes in Tesla’s $25,000 car plansIn February last year, we tried to show that TSLA may be overvalued against its peers because even if you assign a value of zero to the internal combustion engine cars of its closest competitor Volkswagen (including cars such as Bugatti and Bentley), investors love the batteries in a Model 3 three times more than the batteries in an ID.3:ICE, ICE bye byeA year ago MINING.COM also calculated how much lithium, nickel, cobalt, rare earth, graphite, copper, manganese and aluminum Tesla will need to reach its stated goal of producing 20 million cars per year. In short, Tesla would have to own swathes of Chile’s copper fields, buy up most of the Congo’s cobalt operations, convince Indonesia to hand over all its nickel, procure 23 times Madagascar’s graphite mining, and break China’s rare earth monopoly. One exception is lithium, it has more than it needs in a 100-mile radius from Gigafactory 1:All the mines Tesla needs to build 20 million cars a year
