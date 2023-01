Tesla's Price Cuts May Be Paying Off

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After it announced major price cuts to its vehicle prices earlier this year, some investors may have been worrying about whether Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) orders were suffering during a tough economy. Whatever was happening to the order volume for Tesla's electric vehicles before the company lowered prices, there is good news this week about how these price cuts are impacting the company's order volume now. Tesla is reportedly seeing "unprecedented demand" for its vehicles in the U.S., according to electric vehicle news website Electrek's unnamed source, who is "familiar with the matter."With demand for Tesla vehicles seemingly picking up, the company is well positioned for another year of strong growth. But can the automaker grow as fast as it did in 2022?Last week, Tesla rolled out massive price cuts across its vehicle lineup in North America and Europe. This added to price cuts in China earlier in the year. One Tesla model saw price cuts as much as 20%.Continue reading