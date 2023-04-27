Tesla's Production Costs Continue to Fall: Time to Buy the Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As was widely feared, recent price cuts for Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicles (EVs) took a toll on the company's bottom line. The EV maker's per-share earnings tumbled from $1.07 a year ago to $0.85 per share last quarter, while operating margins slipped from just over 19% to just above 11%. Critics of the lowered prices are vindicated.There's a method to the madness though, at least according to CEO Elon Musk. His conference call comment, "It's better to shift a large number of cars at lower margin and harvest that margin in the future as we perfect autonomy," points to the electric car manufacturer's intended future. And the strategy makes a superficial amount of sense.There are key questions that remain unanswered, however, making it tough to step into a Tesla position or stick with the stock if you already own it.