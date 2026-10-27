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27.10.2026 16:16:00

Tesla's Q3 Per-Car Fiscal Metrics Show Minor but Important Progress

Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently reported quarterly results raise as many questions as they answer. While revenue of just over $28 billion topped estimates of $27.9 billion, and earnings of $0.48 per share beat estimates of $0.43, investors apparently balked at the company's 2026 spending outlook.

Not because it was raised, but because it was lowered, from around $25 billion to $20 billion, and will largely be funded from operating cash flow. The market is interpreting that as a sign that Tesla's transition to predominantly an artificial intelligence (AI) technology company isn't happening very quickly. And maybe that's an accurate assessment.

In the meantime, though, Tesla remains first and foremost an electric vehicle (EV) company that's using that business's bottom line as a springboard for its AI-driven robotaxi and robotics ventures. And we're seeing encouraging progress on the electric vehicle front, not so much in terms of volume, but at least in terms of profitability.

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