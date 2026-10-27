CAR Aktie
ISIN: US14074L1052
|
27.10.2026 16:16:00
Tesla's Q3 Per-Car Fiscal Metrics Show Minor but Important Progress
Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently reported quarterly results raise as many questions as they answer. While revenue of just over $28 billion topped estimates of $27.9 billion, and earnings of $0.48 per share beat estimates of $0.43, investors apparently balked at the company's 2026 spending outlook.
Not because it was raised, but because it was lowered, from around $25 billion to $20 billion, and will largely be funded from operating cash flow. The market is interpreting that as a sign that Tesla's transition to predominantly an artificial intelligence (AI) technology company isn't happening very quickly. And maybe that's an accurate assessment.
In the meantime, though, Tesla remains first and foremost an electric vehicle (EV) company that's using that business's bottom line as a springboard for its AI-driven robotaxi and robotics ventures. And we're seeing encouraging progress on the electric vehicle front, not so much in terms of volume, but at least in terms of profitability.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CAR Inc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 10 Shs
Analysen zu CAR Inc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 10 Shs
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut: ATX schließt deutlich im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten klare Gewinne. Der US-Leitindex bewegte sich kaum. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.