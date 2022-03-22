|
22.03.2022 13:07:47
Tesla's Ready to Deliver for the Nasdaq, but This Stock Could Face a Major Threat
The stock market has been full of volatility lately, but investors are starting to feel more confident about what the future might bring. Even with soaring interest rates, geopolitical strife, and the prospects for an extended period of inflation and slowing economic growth, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) posted solid gains on Monday, and futures contracts on the Nasdaq were up another 25 points Tuesday morning to 14,395.One key to the Nasdaq's success over the past several years has been Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and the electric vehicle pioneer was set to celebrate another key milestone in its growth on Tuesday. Meanwhile, shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) fell sharply as news reports suggested the possibility of an adverse event that, if genuine, could pose a threat to its business model.Image source: Tesla.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!