Tesla's Roadster Reveal Is Oct. 1. The Real Story Is Optimus.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors are counting down the days until the launch of the new Roadster electric sports car, an event CEO Elon Musk believes could be one of the most "exciting product unveils ever."

However, as Musk noted in April, the new Roadster is unlikely to move the needle on revenue, and, for a variety of reasons, investors should focus more on hardware developments for the Optimus robot. That's likely to be the key development for Tesla investors to focus on through 2026. Here's why.

The new Roadster is widely expected to sell for between $200,000 and $250,000, depending on the model. It's a figure that aligns with Wall Street analyst estimates (according to market intelligence company, Visible Alpha) for the average revenue per unit (ARPU) of $180,000 in 2027. The latter tends to be lower than the former, but in the same ballpark.

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