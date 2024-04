Tesla's Stock Price Just Plunged. Is Now the Time to Invest?

After soaring through 2023, Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) fortunes have suddenly changed in 2024.The EV stock was the worst-performing stock on the S&P 500 in the first quarter, plagued by a disappointing earnings report, price cuts in the EV industry, and broader concerns about high interest rates weighing on demand.The stock continued to slide in April as Tesla reported weak first-quarter deliveries, which were down 9% from the previous year, and it made the surprising move of laying off 10% of its workforce later in the month. The stock is down 11% in the past week, hovering near a 52-week low at a time when the S&P 500 is near an all-time high.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel