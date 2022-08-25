|
25.08.2022 16:04:29
Tesla's Stock Split Has Taken Effect. Now What?
Electric vehicle powerhouse Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the latest in a string of high-profile technology companies to execute a stock split this year. At the close of trading on Aug. 24, the company's 3-for-1 split went into effect.It means the number of Tesla shares in circulation increased threefold, which has cut the price of each share by two-thirds, from $891.30 to $297.10. The move is designed to make Tesla stock more accessible to smaller investors, which could broaden the company's shareholder base.It's important to remember the stock split is entirely cosmetic and that it doesn't add any value to the company itself. Instead, investors should remain focused on Tesla's long-term potential -- especially since there's so much of it. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
