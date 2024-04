Tesla's Strides in This Game-Changing Technology Make the Stock a Magnificent Buy

Electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has pursued full self-driving (FSD) technology for years. While it's not there yet, the company seems to have gotten closer based on its optimism on version 12.3 of its FSD software.It's a big deal, because Tesla's opportunity to implement FSD software in multiple ways, from licensing to robotaxis, has long been a critical pillar in a long-term investment thesis.How is FSD different from past versions, and what hints does Tesla give about its confidence in the technology? More importantly, does this development make the stock a buy? Here is what you need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel