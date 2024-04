Tesla's Top Rival From China Eyes Launching Cybertruck Challenger — But Here's Why A Face-Off Seems Unlikely For Now

Chinese EV giant BYD Co (OTC:BYDDF) (OTC:BYDDY) is reportedly eyeing entry into the EV pickup truck market like its U.S. counterpart Tesla. What Happened: BYD will launch its first new energy pickup truck this year, CnEVPost reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. The truck will reportedly have dimensions exceeding the Toyota Hilux and will be focused on the global market. There are heightened restrictions in terms of maximum speed and years of use on pickup trucks in China as compared to other passenger vehicles like sedans and SUVs. Several cities also have restrictions on pickup trucks entering urban areas, the ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel