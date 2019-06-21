Tespo To Present At The Personalized Nutrition Innovation Summit In San Francisco

DETROIT, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tespo, a home healthcare technology company passionate about improving health outcomes through the lens of patient compliance, today announced that Ted Mills, Co-founder and CEO, will present at the Personalized Nutrition Innovation Summit in San Francisco, CA on June 27, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Mills will be presenting his thought leadership on building Tespo's digital platform, which enables a next generation delivery system that works in tandem with tracking consumer inputs, progress and compliance. His talk will include integration of data inputs with third-party personalized devices to enable a holistic picture of health for a person, the delivery of real-time feedback to close the communication loop, and how to promote convenience, personalization and smart strategies to encourage consumer adoption and compliance to a daily regime.

The summit is attended by C-suite executives and investors across the nutrition sector, and focuses on personalized vitamins to AI-driven meal planning, as well as developing scalable, trackable and attainable personalized nutrition.



About Tespo

Tespo is a home healthcare technology company passionate about improving health outcomes through the lens of patient compliance beginning with personalized nutrition. The Tespo platform delivers and monitors input of when vitamins and supplements are taken at home, using technology to track and encourage a daily routine. The company's patented Pod provides a 31-day supply of individual, personalized servings that are delivered direct to the consumer by subscription. Each serving is made from fresh, clean active ingredients that are easily mixed with water through Tespo's proprietary Wi-Fi connected countertop dispenser. The whole family can enjoy a good tasting, liquid vitamin serving personalized to fill each person's potential nutrient gaps and support their health, rather than having to swallow pills. For more information visit http://www.GetTespo.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tespo-to-present-at-the-personalized-nutrition-innovation-summit-in-san-francisco-300872759.html

SOURCE Tespo