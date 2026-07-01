FMC Aktie
WKN: 871138 / ISIN: US3024913036
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01.07.2026 07:52:57
Tessenderlo To Invest $400 Mln In FMC For 20% Stake
(RTTNews) - FMC Corporation (FMC), an agricultural sciences company, and Tessenderlo Group NV (TESB.BR), a Belgian industrial company, announced that they have inked a deal under which Tessenderlo will make a minority investment in FMC of around $400 million at $13.30 per share.
Post transaction, Tessenderlo will own around 20% of FMC shares.
Luc Tack, CEO of Tessenderlo, said: "Our investment in FMC perfectly aligns with Tessenderlo Group's strategy to expand our agro platform through strategic cornerstone investments whereby we take a minority position in high-quality companies."
FMC intends to use the funds from the proposed transaction to repay debt to reach the company's around $1 billion debt paydown target. The proposed transaction represents the conclusion of the FMC's search for strategic options, which was announced in February.
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