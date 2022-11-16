TestingXperts Wins North American Software Testing Award 2022

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TestingXperts (Tx) is proud to be announced as the winner at The North American Software Testing Awards 2022 for the category 'Best Test Automation Project – Functional.' Tx has won this esteemed accolade for proving its capabilities in enabling superior next-gen software testing services through its leadership position within test automation.

The North American Software Testing Awards are among the most renowned awards that recognize companies for their excellence and significant achievements in the software testing and quality engineering market. The winners were announced at the Gala Awards Night at Sheraton Atlanta Hotel, Atlanta, US.

Tx competed with global IT companies like Infosys and Capgemini for the Best Test Automation Project – Functional category. Tx won the award for implementing an RPA-based test automation solution for one of the world's largest Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chains, to enable test automation for the global rollout of their storefront systems. Tx's automation solution, backed by its in-house IP Tx-HyperAutomate, ensured a 40% reduction in test design time, 70% faster test execution, and 40% reduced maintenance efforts.

"This recognition as a Winner at the North American Software Testing Awards demonstrates our constant endeavor to nurture innovation. Tx has been pioneering best practices in test automation leveraging AI/ML and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). We are committed to delivering ROI-driven testing services to our clients leveraging the next-gen technologies," said Manish Gupta, CEO, TestingXperts.

About the North American Software Testing Awards

These independent global awards honor and reward companies for their significant achievement in the software testing and quality engineering domain. Recognition in this global award showcases the organization's ability to deliver excellent services.

About TestingXperts

TestingXperts is the world's fifth largest pure-play QA & software testing services provider, co-headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA (USA) and London, UK, with offices in Canada, Netherlands, UAE, India, and Singapore. TestingXperts' suite of testing services covers Test Advisory, Functional and Non-Functional testing specializing in Automation, RPA, Digital, DevOps, Agile, Web, Mobility, IoT, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, etc. TestingXperts helps clients globally transform their QA function to achieve zero production defects, reduce QA cycle times by up to 80%, and lower overall QA costs by up to 60% with its Next-Gen Testing Solutions, Modern Testing Approach, Skilled Teams, and a Global Delivery Model.

Media Contact:

Deepak Jaidka (VP-Marketing)

marketing@testingxperts.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948846/TestingXperts_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/testingxperts-wins-north-american-software-testing-award-2022-301680053.html

SOURCE TestingXperts