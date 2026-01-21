Cobalt Holdings Aktie

Cobalt Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: KYG2R55F1005

21.01.2026 23:55:44

Tests confirm battery grade cobalt sulphate at NICO project in Northwest Territories

Fortune Minerals (TSX: FT) said on Wednesday it has successfully concluded validation test work for an optimized hydrometallurgical flowsheet to produce battery grade cobalt sulphate heptahydrate for the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project in Canada’s Northwest Territories. The company is developing its flagship NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper deposit, which it says contains 12% of global bismuth reserves as well as 1.1 million in-situ ounces of gold. In 2024, Fortune secured funding from both the Canadian and US governments. The domestic funding, from Natural Resources Canada, amounts to C$7.5 million ($5.5 million).  Separately, the company was awarded $6.38 million by the US Department of Defense to expand the capacity and production of cobalt for the battery and high-strength alloy supply chain. In its press release on Wednesday, Fortune said the latest test results verified that a high-quality cobalt sulphate heptahydrate product can be generated with good metal recoveries from a simplified process flow sheet to help mitigate capital and operating costs escalation for the NICO Project.  The NICO project comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories and a dedicated hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta, where concentrates from the mine, and other feed sources, will be processed.The company said the NICO project will provide a reliable North American supply of battery grade cobalt sulphate, bismuth ingots, and copper cement – with more than one million ounces of in-situ gold as a highly liquid and countercyclical co-product.  “Our new government is working with Canada’s world-class minerals industry to build resilient, secure, sustainable – and most importantly, made-in-Canada – critical mineral supply chains,” Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources said in the statement. “This milestone from Fortune Minerals is not only an important step forward, but a perfect example of how Canada can deliver the world-class products, from batteries to magnets and beyond, that our domestic and international manufacturers and partners need,” Hodgson said. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Nachrichten zu Cobalt Holdings Plc Registered Shs

Analysen zu Cobalt Holdings Plc Registered Shs

