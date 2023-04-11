Tethr, the leading AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, announces Tethr Live real-time agent assist solution

Tethr couples new real-time insights and in-the-moment agent assistance with research-backed post-call analytics to drive cost reductions, churn avoidance, and sales uplift for customers

AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tethr, the leading AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, today announced Tethr Live , a real-time conversation analytics solution.

Tethr Live brings insights from the Tethr platform to customer conversations as they occur with agent assist prompts that help contact center representatives steer conversations toward faster, easier resolution.

With Tethr Live, contact center agents can view compliance checklists, receive next-best-action recommendations triggered by moments in the conversation, and see AI-generated summaries after completed conversations.

The solution can also trigger knowledge base articles and other helpful call resolution documentation based on the context of conversations, all in real-time. Contact center supervisors can monitor real-time call transcripts from their team and configure which types of events they want to receive immediate alerts about, enabling coaching opportunities in the moment.

"Tethr is focused on creating a real-time capability that actually helps agents instead of distracting or frustrating them," Tethr CEO Robert Beasley said.

"We designed Tethr Live with a singular goal: Make customer and agent experiences as seamless and effortless as possible. We didn't want to add more noise to an already overwhelming job," Beasley said. "Tethr Live provides agents with real-time analytics that can help them navigate the complexities of customer conversations with ease."

Companies use Tethr to gather intelligence about their contact center performance, sales, and customer experience, especially about sources of friction customers face when contacting them.

Tethr ingests unstructured data from popular voice, chat, and other customer interaction platforms, identifies key moments using advanced conversation analysis, and then populates a set of prebuilt dashboards with valuable insights.

These TethrRx dashboards identify how to reduce churn, increase sales, reduce costs, and improve customer experience. For each metric, users see how their scores compare to industry benchmarks, enabling them to focus improvement programs where they will have the greatest impact.

To learn more, visit tethr.com .

Tethr is a cloud-based conversation intelligence platform that combines powerful AI, machine learning, and over a decade of research to surface contextual insights from customer interactions. Tethr quickly and easily turns large amounts of unstructured customer conversation data into insights that fuel smarter decisions and improved business performance. For more information, visit tethr.com and follow Tethr on LinkedIn .

