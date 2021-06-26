Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Change in Management

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, announced today that Jean-François Boily has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation effective July 16th, 2021 to pursue another business opportunity. Tetra has commenced an executive search for a new Chief Financial Officer. The Company intends to use its internal finance team and to retain the services of a consultant to serve as CFO in order to ensure that all financial reporting obligations of the Company are fulfilled while the Company identifies a suitable candidate to replace Mr. Boily. Tetra will update the market in due course.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Jean-François for his contributions to Tetra over the last 9 months" said Guy Chamberland, Chief Executive Officer of Tetra. "We wish him every success moving forward."

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) is a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development with a FDA and a Health Canada cleared clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Our evidence-based scientific approach has enabled us to develop a pipeline of cannabinoid-based drug products for a range of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, and oncology. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing biopharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

