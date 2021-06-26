+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
26.06.2021 00:50:00

Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Change in Management

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, announced today that Jean-François Boily has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation effective July 16th, 2021 to pursue another business opportunity. Tetra has commenced an executive search for a new Chief Financial Officer.  The Company intends to use its internal finance team and to retain the services of a consultant to serve as CFO in order to ensure that all financial reporting obligations of the Company are fulfilled while the Company identifies a suitable candidate to replace Mr. Boily. Tetra will update the market in due course.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Jean-François for his contributions to Tetra over the last 9 months" said Guy Chamberland, Chief Executive Officer of Tetra. "We wish him every success moving forward."

About Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.:

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) is a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development with a FDA and a Health Canada cleared clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Our evidence-based scientific approach has enabled us to develop a pipeline of cannabinoid-based drug products for a range of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, and oncology. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing biopharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com

 

SOURCE Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Nachrichten zu Tetra Bio Pharma Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tetra Bio Pharma Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tetra Bio Pharma Inc 0,23 -0,22% Tetra Bio Pharma Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen etwas fester ins Wochenende -- Dow-Jones schließt im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex schafften es am Freitag letztlich doch noch ins Plus. An den US-Märkten geht es aufwärts. Die Märkte in Asien zogen am Freitag an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen