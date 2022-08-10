Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces New Positive Preclinical Results Of ARDS-003

(RTTNews) - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TBP.TO, TBPMF.OB), a cannabinoid-derived drug discovery firm, announced Wednesday new positive preclinical results from live SARS-CoV-2 virus infection studies as well as a septic lung model, carried out by independent researchers.

These studies explored the potential of ARDS-003 to increase survival metrics following SARS-CoV-2 infection in the humanized ACE2 mouse model. The secondary outcomes evaluated ARDS-003 against an antiviral drug, a clinical standard of care therapeutic used for patients with COVID, in SARS-CoV-2 infected animals.

The results indicate that compared to placebo, ARDS-003 dose dependently reduced signs of morbidity and mortality, including respiratory distress. ARDS-003 also outperformed the antiviral drug in reducing multiple proinflammatory mediators such as cytokines involved in hyperinflammation and immune system dysfunction following viral infection.

Using a recent septic lung model, the administration of ARDS-003 produced a significant reduction of systemic cytokine/chemokine release. In addition, lung histology was improved, peripheral immune hyper activation was reduced, and there was an improvement in capillary perfusion in lung tissue compared to controls.

An additional study evaluated in vitro viral infectivity and demonstrated dose dependent inhibition of viral replication.

ARDS-003 is a novel First in Human (FIH) drug product containing the active pharmaceutical agent, Onternabez, a potent and selective full agonist of the type 2 cannabinoid receptor (CB2R), an important immunomodulatory target.

