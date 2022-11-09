Tetra Tech Inc Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) reported earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $82.95 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $82.95 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Tetra Tech Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $902.56 million from $829.01 million last year.

Tetra Tech Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $82.95 Mln. vs. $82.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.55 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.15 -Revenue (Q4): $902.56 Mln vs. $829.01 Mln last year.