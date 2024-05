Tetra Tech's Earnings Soared in Fiscal Q2

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leader in high-end consulting and engineering services, unveiled impressive results for its fiscal second quarter on May 1. For the period, which ended March 31, it reported earnings per diluted share of $1.42, topping analysts' consensus expectation of $1.29. Revenue reached $1.25 billion, outstripping estimates of $1.03 billion -- a new record.Data source: Company results from company. Analyst estimates from FactSet. EBITDA = earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Tetra Tech provides engineering and consulting services in the water, environment, and renewable energy arenas. Consistently recognized by industry periodical Engineering News-Record for being a premier service provider in its niches, Tetra Tech's success hinges on its innovative technological solutions and significant international footprint. With over 100,000 projects in 100 countries, it not only showcases global prowess but also emphasizes its commitment to sustainability and advanced engineering solutions.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel