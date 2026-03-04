Blackstone Aktie

WKN DE: A2PM4W / ISIN: US09260D1072

04.03.2026 07:11:03

Teva: Blackstone Life Sciences To Provide $400 Mln To Support Development Of Duvakitug

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences announced a $400 million strategic funding agreement spread across four years to support the continued clinical development of duvakitug. Blackstone Life Sciences will provide Teva $400 million to fund ongoing and future development costs for duvakitug, spread over four years. Subject to the approval of duvakitug by the FDA, Teva will pay BXLS a milestone payment. Blackstone Life Sciences will also be eligible to receive commercial milestones and low single-digit royalties on duvakitug worldwide sales.

Duvakitug is a human monoclonal antibody targeting TL1A. Duvakitug is currently in phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohns disease. Under a separate and independent agreement, Teva is co-developing and, subject to regulatory approval, will be co-commercializing this asset with Sanofi.

At last close, shares of Teva were trading at $32.28, down 4.41%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

