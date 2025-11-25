Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie
WKN: 883035 / ISIN: US8816242098
|
25.11.2025 14:32:33
Teva: European Commission Grants Marketing Authorizations For Biosimilars PONLIMSI, DEGEVMA
(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals International, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), announced that the European Commission has granted marketing authorizations for its two denosumab biosimilar candidates PONLIMSI, a biosimilar to Prolia and DEGEVMA, a biosimilar to Xgeva. Teva plans to launch both products in key European markets in the coming months.
Steffen Nock, SVP Head of Biosimilars & Chief Science Officer, said: "This approval represents an important step forward in increasing patient access to biosimilar therapies for serious bone conditions."
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!