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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 883035 / ISIN: US8816242098

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22.05.2026 07:32:07

Teva: European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application For TEV-'749

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH, a unit of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), and Medincell announced that the European Medicines Agency has accepted the Marketing Authorization Application for olanzapine long-acting injectable, or TEV-'749, for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. TEV-'749 utilizes SteadyTeq, a copolymer technology proprietary to Medincell that provides a controlled, steady, prolonged release of olanzapine.

The company said the submission is supported by an extensive clinical development program, including the Phase 3 SOLARIS study. TEV-'749 is not approved by any regulatory authority worldwide.

At last close, shares of Medincell were trading at 26.62 euros, down 1.19%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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