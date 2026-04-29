Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie
WKN: 883035 / ISIN: US8816242098
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29.04.2026 14:08:32
Teva Lowers 2026 Non-GAAP Operating Profit Outlook On Emalex Deal; On Track To Achieve 2027 Targets
(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) said, for 2026, non-GAAP operating income is now projected in a range of $3.80 - $4.0 billion, revised from $4.55 - $4.8 billion stand-alone outlook, impacted by an expected $700 million IPR&D charge and $75 million to reflect Emalex's operating expenses and transaction-related expenses. The company expects EPS in a range of $1.91 - $2.11, revised from prior Stand-Alone Outlook of $2.57 - $2.77. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in a range of $4.23 - $4.53 billion, updated from stand-alone guidance of $5.0 - $5.3 billion. Revenue guidance remains unchanged.
First quarter net income attributable to Teva were $369 million and $0.31 per share, compared to $214 million and $0.18 per share, a year ago. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Teva was $621 million and $0.53 per share compared to $602 million and $0.52 per share. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.055 billion, an increase of 1% from prior year. Revenues in the first quarter were $3.98 billion, an increase of 2% in U.S. dollars, or a decrease of 3% in local currency terms compared to the first quarter of 2025.
Teva's Board instructed management to plan for a share repurchase program that may be implemented. Teva also stated that it is on track to achieve its 2027 financial targets.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Teva shares are up 6.37 percent to $33.66.
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