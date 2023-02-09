|
09.02.2023 14:31:40
Teva Pharma Agrees To Settle Price-Fixing Claims With Florida
(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced Thursday that its U.S. affiliate Teva Pharma signed an agreement with the Attorney General of Florida to settle the state's price-fixing claims against it. As per the settlement, Teva will pay the state $6.73 million. The company has recorded the estimated provision in its third quarter 2022.
Teva said it is committed to doing business in compliance with all applicable laws throughout the United States.
This is the fifth settlement of price-fixing claims that Teva has reached to date. Each settlement, including this settlement with Florida, has followed the same framework, with Teva agreeing to pay each state an amount proportional to its share of the national population.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!