14.12.2023 14:45:30
Teva Pharma To Receive Exclusive Rights To Develop, Manufacture And Commercialize BD9
(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., (TEVA) and Biolojic Design Ltd. announced an exclusive license agreement to develop a potential antibody-based therapy for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis and Asthma. Under the agreement, Teva will receive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize BD9 worldwide. Biolojic will receive an upfront payment, and will be eligible to receive subsequent milestone payments over the next several years, based on the achievement of certain milestones. Biolojic is eligible to receive tiered royalties in the mid-single to low-double digit on product sales.
Teva noted that the agreement supports one of its key pillars in Pivot to Growth strategy announced in May 2023, to step up innovation, by enhancing the early-stage pipeline organically and through strategic partnerships.
