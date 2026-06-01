Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie
WKN: 883035 / ISIN: US8816242098
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01.06.2026 06:15:00
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Just Pulled Off One of Pharma's Most Impressive Comebacks
Consider Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) the "comeback kid" among pharmaceutical stocks. As recently as a few years ago, the Israel-based company was not just facing headwinds with its legacy generic drug business, but also contending with high debt and massive opioid-related litigation liabilities.Now Teva strengthened its balance sheet and put litigation issues into the rearview mirror, while transforming from a low-margin generic drug maker into a developer of higher-margin branded pharmaceuticals.Better yet, the pivot remains in motion. Around 50% of Teva's overall sales are in generics, but this figure continues to change. Don't assume that the stock's 100% jump over the past year is a one-and-done event. As the transformation continues, shares may be in for further earnings growth and price appreciation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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