Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie
WKN: 883035 / ISIN: US8816242098
|
29.04.2026 13:22:41
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Q1 Income Rises
(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $369 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $214 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $621 million or $0.53 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $3.98 billion from $3.89 billion last year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $369 Mln. vs. $214 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $3.98 Bln vs. $3.89 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.57 To $ 2.77 Full year revenue guidance: $ 16.4 B To $ 16.8 B
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!