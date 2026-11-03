Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 883035 / ISIN: US8816242098

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.11.2026 13:21:24

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Q3 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) announced a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $233 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $433 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $1.013 billion or $0.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $4.395 billion from $4.480 billion last year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $233 Mln. vs. $433 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $4.395 Bln vs. $4.480 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.92 To $ 2.11 Full year revenue guidance: $ 16.7 B To $ 17.0 B

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs) 31,90 0,00% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwere Niederlage für Trump: ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich in Grün. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickeln sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen