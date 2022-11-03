03.11.2022 12:12:05

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $56 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $292 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $658 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $3.60 billion from $3.89 billion last year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $56 Mln. vs. $292 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.05 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.62 -Revenue (Q3): $3.60 Bln vs. $3.89 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.60 Full year revenue guidance: $14.8 - $15.4 Bln

