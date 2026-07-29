Teva Pharmaceutical Slips To Loss In Q2, Raises FY26 Revenue Outlook; Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) announced its financial results for the second quarter, reporting a net loss of $576 million, or $0.49 a share, compared with a net income of $282 million, or $0.24 a share, last year.

The company slipped to a loss mainly due to the change in operating loss as well as higher income taxes, primarily due to the acquisition of Emalex and its primary asset, ecopipam.

On an adjusted basis, earnings stood at $21 million, or $0.02 a share, down from $769 million, or $0.66 a share, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA went down 62 percent, to $474 million from $1,233 million in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $4,142 million from last year's 4,176 million, mainly due to lower revenues from generic products, which was partially offset by higher revenues from the company's key innovative products.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, Teva now anticipates revenues of $16.5 - $16.85 billion, instead of the previously estimated 16.4 - 16.8 billion. Also, the company sees EPS of 1.91 - 2.11 and adjusted EBITDA of 4.23 - 4.53 billion for the same period.

In the pre-market hours, TEVA is trading at $32.82, up 3.69 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.