Teva Pharmaceutical Stock Rises 6% After FDA Approves Monthly Schizophrenia Treatment

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is up 5.67 percent, gaining $2.22 to $41.47 on Friday. The move comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved WELTRUZA (olanzapine), an extended-release injectable suspension developed by Teva Pharmaceuticals, as the first and only once-monthly subcutaneous long-acting injectable formulation of olanzapine for adults with schizophrenia.

Teva is currently trading at $41.47, up from the previous close of $39.25 after opening at $40.22 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $40.12 and $41.68 during the session, with trading volume at 3.67 million shares versus average volume of 5.30 million.

WELTRUZA does not require loading doses or oral supplementation at treatment initiation and eliminates the need for post-injection monitoring. Teva plans to make the treatment available in the United States in the coming weeks. The approval also marks the second FDA-approved medicine using Medincell's long-acting injectable technology, following UZEDY in 2023.

Teva shares have traded between $18.83 and $41.68 over the past 52 weeks.