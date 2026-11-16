Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie
WKN: 883035 / ISIN: US8816242098
|
16.11.2026 14:27:02
Teva Pharmaceutical Wins FDA Approval For IGALMI Sublingual Film For At-Home Use
(RTTNews) - Monday, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved IGALMI, also known as dexmedetomidine, sublingual film for at-home use, making it the first FDA-approved treatment for agitation associated with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or bipolar I or II disorder in adults.
The company stated that the approval reflects its commitment to patient-centered innovation in neuroscience.
Notably, in the Phase 3 SERENITY At-Home Safety and Tolerability Trial, 1,160 agitation episodes in 102 patients were treated with IGALMI, and tolerability remained consistent with repeat dosing over the 12-week study period.
The study revealed that the most commonly reported adverse events were somnolence, dry mouth, dizziness, and oral paresthesia or oral hypoesthesia.
In pre-market hours, TEVA was trading at $44.66, up 0.27 percent on the NYSE.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs)
Analysen zu Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX fallen letztlich zurück -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel ebenso zurück. An der Wall Street geht es zum Wochenstart nach unten. Zum Wochenbeginn ging es an den Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich abwärts.