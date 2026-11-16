Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 883035 / ISIN: US8816242098

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16.11.2026 14:27:02

Teva Pharmaceutical Wins FDA Approval For IGALMI Sublingual Film For At-Home Use

(RTTNews) - Monday, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved IGALMI, also known as dexmedetomidine, sublingual film for at-home use, making it the first FDA-approved treatment for agitation associated with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or bipolar I or II disorder in adults.

The company stated that the approval reflects its commitment to patient-centered innovation in neuroscience.

Notably, in the Phase 3 SERENITY At-Home Safety and Tolerability Trial, 1,160 agitation episodes in 102 patients were treated with IGALMI, and tolerability remained consistent with repeat dosing over the 12-week study period.

The study revealed that the most commonly reported adverse events were somnolence, dry mouth, dizziness, and oral paresthesia or oral hypoesthesia.

In pre-market hours, TEVA was trading at $44.66, up 0.27 percent on the NYSE.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs) 31,90 0,00% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs)

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