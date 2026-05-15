Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 883035 / ISIN: US8816242098

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15.05.2026 07:00:00

Teva Stock Is at Its Highest Level in Nearly a Decade. Here's Why It Could Soar Even More.

It's no longer a secret that the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) of the past is no more. The Israel-based company is no longer strictly a generic-drug maker, burdened by heavy debt and legal liabilities related to the opioid crisis.While generic drugs remain a large portion of Teva's overall business, they made up just over 50% of overall sales in the last quarter. Branded drug products could soon account for the majority of the company's annual revenue.In recent years, Teva has also reduced outstanding debt by over $5 billion, and has settled its past opioid-related legal issues. Wall Street has taken notice of the transformed Teva, as evidenced by the stock's strong performance, particularly its more than doubling over the past 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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