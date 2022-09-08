Teva: Studies Show Efficacy Of Fremanezumab In Patients With Migraine And Major Depressive Disorder

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) reported the results of two studies, which demonstrated the efficacy of AJOVY or fremanezumab in migraine patients who also experience depression or anxiety. In the studies, quarterly and monthly dosing of fremanezumab showed efficacy in reducing monthly migraine attacks by more than 50% compared to placebo. Differences were also seen in patient-reported depressive symptoms suggesting that effective treatment of migraine can also positively impact depressive symptoms in patients with this co-morbidity.

The first study was led by Richard Lipton, Department of Neurology, Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York. The second study is a sub-analysis of patients from the double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3b FOCUS study led by Patricia Pozo-Rosich, Vall d'Hebron University Hospital and Vall d'Hebron Institute of Research, Barcelona.

Dieter Schultewolter, Vice President of Global Medical Affairs Neuroscience at Teva, said: "We see this as an important step towards a much needed personalised treatment approach for people suffering from migraine in the future."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.