17.05.2022 15:28:23
Teva To Bring First Biosimilar For Lucentis In The UK - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) announced the UK Medicines & Healthcare Regulatory Agency has decided to grant a licence for Ongavia, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab), an eye injection. The United Kingdom is the first country in Europe to authorize commercialization of Ongavia for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration.
Teva entered into a strategic partnership for the exclusive commercialisation of ranibizumab with Bioeq AG. The company hopes to commercialise the ranibizumab biosimilar across Europe.
Lucentis is a registered trademark of Genentech Inc.
