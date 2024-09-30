|
30.09.2024 22:30:00
Teva to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results at 8 a.m. ET on November 6, 2024
TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced today that it will issue a press release on its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Following the release, Teva will conduct a conference call and live webcast on the same day, at 8:00 a.m. ET.
In order to participate, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.
A live webcast of the call will be available on Teva's website at: https://ir.tevapharm.com/Events-and-Presentations
Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours on Teva's website.
About Teva
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a global pharmaceutical leader with a category-defying portfolio, harnessing our generics expertise and stepping up innovation to continue the momentum behind the discovery, delivery, and expanded development of modern medicine. For over 120 years, Teva's commitment to bettering health has never wavered. Today, the company’s global network of capabilities enables its ~37,000 employees across 58 markets to push the boundaries of scientific innovation and deliver quality medicines to help improve health outcomes of millions of patients every day. To learn more about how Teva is all in for better health, visit www.tevapharm.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace including our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy; our substantial indebtedness; our business and operations in general; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in this press release, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2024, and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
|IR Contacts
|Ran Meir
|+1 (267) 468-4475
|Yael Ashman
|+972 (3) 914 8262
|Sanjeev Sharma
|+1 (973) 658 2700
|Media Contacts
|Kelley Dougherty
Eden Klein
|+1 (973) 832-2810
+972 (3) 906 2645
