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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 883035 / ISIN: US8816242098

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03.11.2026 11:32:22

Teva To Obtain U.S. Commercialization Rights For Two FDA-approved Immunology Biosimilars

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and Samsung Bioepis have entered into a license and commercialization agreement for two FDA-approved immunology biosimilars: infliximab-abda, a biosimilar to Remicade and ETICOVO, a biosimilar to Enbrel. Teva will obtain U.S. commercialization rights to etanercept-ykro at closing, while U.S. commercialization rights to infliximab-abda will transfer to Teva in third quarter of 2027. Samsung Bioepis will remain responsible for regulatory oversight and manufacturing of both products.

Teva will pay Samsung Bioepis an upfront payment over the next 3 years. Samsung Bioepis may be eligible for additional launch and sales milestones payments. The companies will share profit from the commercialization of these products.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Teva shares are up 0.25 percent to $40.80.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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