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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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12.06.2026 22:05:00
Teva's Biosimilar Boom Is Just Getting Started. Is It Time to Buy This Rebounding Pharma Stock?
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) has clawed back from the brink like few drugmakers have. After a long stretch of poor performance, a company once buried under debt, patent cliffs, and litigation is now up by 97% in the last 12 months. The bull case credits its expanding biosimilars lineup, and that quickly growing segment could mean the stock has more room to run.Still, a recently risen share price and a growing product line are not the same as a stock worth buying today. Will biosimilars truly move the needle for a business this size? Is the easy money already made, or is there more to come? Let's find out. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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