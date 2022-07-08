Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.07.2022 19:00:00

Texas Central Partners Comments on Recent Developments

DALLAS, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Central Partners, LLC, and its subsidiaries, Texas Central Railroad and Infrastructure, Inc., and Integrated Texas Logistics, Inc., today issued the following statement regarding certain recent matters relating to the development of its innovative high-speed passenger train line that will connect Dallas and Houston, including a comment on a recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court and an update on the project's path forward:

Texas Central Logo

"We thank the Court for its recent thoughtful and considered review of this matter and appreciate the continued support of our investors, lenders, and other key stakeholders, as we continue to advance this important project. Texas Central has made significant strides in the project over the last several years and we are moving forward on a path that we believe will ensure the project's successful development. We look forward to being able to say more about this at an appropriate time in the near future."

About Texas Central

Texas Central, which includes its operating subsidiaries Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure, Inc., and Integrated Texas Logistics, Inc., is the company undertaking the development, design, construction, finance, and operation of the innovative new high-speed passenger train line that will connect the fourth and fifth largest economies in the country, North Texas and Greater Houston, in less than 90 minutes, with one stop in the Brazos Valley.

Media Contact

Media@TexasCentral.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-central-partners-comments-on-recent-developments-301583113.html

SOURCE Texas Central High Speed Rail

