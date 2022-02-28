Texas FFA Foundation Releases First-Ever Documentary

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas FFA Foundation has released a new documentary depicting the history of the Foundation and how the organization supports the Texas FFA aptly named, "The Foundation." The team contracted Wichita Falls-based advertising agency Hoegger Communications to create the film. The documentary can be seen on the MyTexasFFA website.

Released during National FFA Week, "The Foundation" gives insight into an organization that often goes unheard of and works primarily behind the scenes. The story begins in 1969 when a Fort Worth philanthropist visited the 41st annual Texas FFA Convention and was so inspired by the students he immediately signed a check, planting a financial seed in the organization. "The Foundation" takes viewers on a journey through the growth of the Texas FFA Foundation, the programs created by it, and highlights leaders like Executive Director Aaron Alejandro, who sparked innovation.

"There's a saying that members of the Foundation routinely quote: 'the three vital and renewable Texas resources are youth, agriculture and leadership.' And since 1987, the Texas FFA Foundation has strived to ensure that these resources are in place for future generations," said Aaron Alejandro, executive director of the Texas FFA Foundation. "We are excited to get a chance to tell our story through 'The Foundation' with many audiences, from those who have been involved with us for decades to those living in states outside of Texas who do not know of FFA."

Created in 1987, the Foundation's mission is to advance agricultural education and Texas FFA programs, and ensure that future generations have as many opportunities as possible. Through access to real-world programs, students can explore over 300 different career paths within agriculture. The Texas FFA Foundation supports and helps coordinate more than $2M in academic and award scholarships yearly.

Besides monetary support, the Foundation works with national brands and sponsors including Ford Motor Company and Justin Boots to give students real-world experiences outside of the classroom. The documentary depicts how the relationship with Ford Motor Company began and the evolution of the Ford Leadership Scholars Program, a hands-on leadership program where students create and execute a project that enriches their community.

"The Foundation" can be seen in its entirety on the MyTexasFFA website as well as additional background about the Texas FFA Foundation, its leaders and mission. The documentary will also be shared on the Foundation's Facebook page .

About The Texas FFA Foundation

The Texas FFA Foundation's purpose is to strengthen agricultural education and the Texas FFA program, so each student can develop their potential for personal growth, career success and leadership in a global marketplace. The foundation has established relationships with key sponsors and individuals to help make countless dreams come true and widen the doors of opportunity for over 154,955 members and over 1,082 local chapters statewide. For more information, please visit www.mytexasffa.org .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-ffa-foundation-releases-first-ever-documentary-301491300.html

SOURCE Texas FFA Foundation