Texas Health Fort Worth Recognized for Advanced Spine Care

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth recently earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Certification in Spine Surgery (ACSS). The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care and demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

"We're committed to providing an exceptional standard of care to every patient, every time."

"This certification highlights and celebrates Texas Health Fort Worth's commitment to providing an exceptional standard of care to every patient, every time," said Olaide Ajayi, M.D., an independent neurosurgeon and spine surgeon on the Texas Health Fort Worth medical staff (https://www.texashealth.org/Providers/THPG/Texas-Health-Neurosurgery-and-Spine-Specialists/Neurosurgery/olaide-olawale-ajayi-md). A member of Texas Health Neurosurgery and Spine Specialists, a Texas Health Physicians Group practice, Ajayi also serves as the Spine Program medical director.

Texas Health Fort Worth is just the second hospital in Texas to earn Advanced Spine Surgery Certification from The Joint Commission; the other is in Corpus Christi. The hospital's ACSS certification also comes just a few months after it received the prestigious Neurotrauma Certification from The Joint Commission (https://www.texashealth.org/Newsroom/News-Releases/2022/Texas-Health-Fort-Worth-becomes-First-US-Hospital-to-Earn-Prestigious-Recognition).

"Our hospital is the first in the nation to have this highest level of Neurotrauma Certification, which means that Texas Health Fort Worth takes care of the most complex trauma involving the brain and the spine, too," Ajayi said.

Joseph DeLeon, president, Texas Health Fort Worth, praised the staff's certification efforts and what they mean for patients and the North Texas region.

"Both certifications recognize our commitment to providing high-acuity neuroscience services throughout North Texas. Patients might be hindered by ailments affecting their spine and nervous system, but we're truly dedicated to providing great care, so that they can get back to enjoying life."

