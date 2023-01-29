|
29.01.2023 12:45:00
Texas Instruments: The Semiconductor Stock to Own This Decade
Semiconductors -- the brains of our modern electronic and computing infrastructure -- have seen rapid growth over the past few decades. From cloud computing to artificial intelligence (AI) to smartphones, companies around the world are growing their need for semiconductors, presenting a huge opportunity for the manufacturers of these products.Popular stocks within the industry are Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and AMD. All have put up great returns for shareholders, but I don't think any are the best semiconductor stock to buy for the long term. Here's why stalwart giant Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) is the best semiconductor stock to own this decade and beyond. You may know the Texas Instruments (TI) brand from the extra large calculators used in schools, but the company's main business is manufacturing semiconductors. Specifically, it builds lagging-edge analog and embedded computer chips for the industrial, automotive, and personal-electronics markets. Lagging edge means that TI doesn't sell the latest and greatest technologies in the industry but has a reliable and diverse customer base for simpler products that belong in automobiles and factories.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
