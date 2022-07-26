Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Texas Instruments Inc. Q2 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.29 billion, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $1.93 billion, or $2.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $5.21 billion from $4.58 billion last year.

Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.29 Bln. vs. $1.93 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.45 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.12 -Revenue (Q2): $5.21 Bln vs. $4.58 Bln last year.

