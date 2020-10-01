Texas Lawyer Readers Choose Muse Communications as Top PR Firm

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Muse Communications, a Dallas-based marketing and public relations firm that specializes in the legal profession, has been recognized as the top legal PR firm in Dallas serving, as voted by the readers of Texas Lawyer.

This year marks Muse's third appearance on the list, and the third time really is the charm: For the last two years, Muse appeared on the list as one of the top three. This year, in addition to snagging the top spot, Muse was inducted into Texas Lawyer's Hall of Fame.

"These two recognitions are such wonderful milestones for our company," said Muse Communications founder and president Amy Boardman Hunt. "It seems so rare for a company to be named the best in its market after less than five years of operation. This truly is an honor."

While Muse Communications continues to provide content marketing and public relations services – the foundation upon which the business was built – the firm has grown to include a network of designers, developers, copywriters, SEO practitioners and pay-per-click professionals, all focused on meeting the marketing needs of lawyers, law firms and legal service providers.

Muse's expertise is particularly attractive to legal clients, who are bound by the State Bar of Texas'rules for advertising and benefit from an agency that has a wealth of experience working under those parameters.

Whether a firm is looking to generate business by nurturing their referral network or proactively reaching out to potential clients, Muse helps them create tailored, robust programs and marketing assets that achieve their goals.

For more information, contact Amy Boardman Hunt at amy.hunt@muselegalpr.com or 214-801-8116.

