(RTTNews) - Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL), a real estate company, and EagleRock Land, LLC (EROK), a land management firm, on Monday announced that they have inked a deal for TPL to acquire EROK for around $3 billion in an all-share transaction. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

Under the terms, EROK shareholders would receive 0.0831 new TPL shares for each EagleRock class A share they hold. The holders of units of EagleRock's operating subsidiary, EagleRock Land Operating, LLC would receive new TPL shares at the same exchange ratio for each EagleRock OpCo unit they hold, and the paired EagleRock class B shares would be canceled.

Based on TPL's five-day VWAP as of November 20, the exchange ratio implies a value of around $23.56 per EROK class A share. At closing, EagleRock and EagleRock OpCo would become wholly owned subsidiaries of new TPL, and former EagleRock shareholders and EagleRock OpCo unitholders would hold the same class of new TPL stock as TPL shareholders.

Post transaction, existing TPL shareholders are expected to own around 86%, and former EagleRock shareholders and EagleRock OpCo unitholders approximately 14% of the new TPL.

As part of the deal, TPL will undergo a holding company reorganization and a newly formed holding company, New Titan Holdings, Inc. to become the go-forward public company for both TPL and EagleRock. New TPL is expected to be renamed Texas Pacific Land Corporation.

The merger will bring together TPL's surface and oil and gas royalty interests, water solutions platform, and land commercialization expertise with EagleRock's complementary acreage, water infrastructure, and relationships with prominent Permian operators.

EROK was up by 13.45% at $22.35 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.